CCTV Script 04/03/24

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on March 04, 2024.

OPEC+ announced on Sunday a decision to extend last year's voluntary production cuts through the second quarter, in a bid to stabilize a sluggish oil market. This move represents the latest effort by oil-producing nations to stabilize the oil market amid persistently low international oil prices.

Saudi Arabia commits to slashing its daily oil output by 1 million barrels, capping production at 9 million barrels through June, says the Saudi Energy Ministry.

Russia announced it would reduce its oil production and exports by 470,000 barrels per day in the second quarter.

Other major OPEC oil-producing nations also made commitments. Iraq will extend its daily cut of 220,000 barrels, the UAE by 163,000 barrels, and Kuwait by 135,000 barrels. Following these statements, OPEC issued a declaration confirming a total daily production cut of 2.2 million barrels.

Despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the continued Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and disruptions to Red Sea shipping due to Houthi attacks, this year's ample supply has kept oil prices around $80 per barrel, significantly below the $100 per barrel peak reached in the summer of 2022.

Consequently, analysts believe OPEC+ is now also striving to maintain market stability.

Notably, Fitch Ratings highlighted that Saudi Arabia requires a crude oil price above $90 per barrel to support its economic transformation policies, including the development of future cities and sports events.

Analysts remain uncertain about the direction of international oil prices for the remainder of the year, acknowledging risks for both upward and downward movements.

Bank of America analysts suggest that potential drivers for a price increase include rising production costs, a slowdown in electric vehicle sales, and if OPEC+ remains unified and adheres to its production cut commitments. Conversely, downward risks could emerge if global economic growth slows, leading to reduced oil demand; if shale oil production efficiency improves, increasing supply and exerting downward pressure; or if OPEC+ members fail to comply with the production cut agreement, leading to oversupply and price drops.

Looking ahead to the next five years, Bank of America predicts that oil prices will fluctuate between $60 and $80 per barrel by 2029. This forecast is attributed to increased production and the global trend towards energy transition.

Francisco Blanch

Head of global commodity and derivatives research at BofA Securities

"There is growth in Guyana, there is growth in Brazil, there is growth in Canada. And demand itself is not going to be as strong as it may have been on a previous strength basis given the decarbonization efforts we're trying to go through. So I think those sort of factors ultimately prevent oil prices from spiking."

Market attention is now focused on the OPEC+ ministerial meeting scheduled for June, where analysts anticipate that OPEC+ may adjust its production policy in the second half of the year.