CCTV Weekly Script 01/03/24

— This is the weekly script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on March 1, 2024.

Taylor Swift

We start from the American singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift for this week's Peolple of the Week.

Over the weekend, Taylor is set to perform at the Singapore National Stadium from March 2nd to 9th totaling 6 shows, with over 300,000 tickets already sold. Anticipating the impact of the "Swiftconomy," the concert is expected to boost various industries in Singapore including aviation and hospitality. Many local businesses in Singapore have also introduced Taylor-themed activities, such as certain branches of Haidilao offering customers free friendship bracelet DIY while waiting for dine-in, and Changi Airport releasing $22 discount vouchers themed with Taylor's song "22". Maybank estimates that Taylor's concert will bring in tourism revenue of SGD 350 million to 500 million for Singapore. It's worth noting that Singapore is the final stop of Taylor's Asian tour and the only one in Southeast Asia.

Some other Southeast Asian countries expressed dissatisfaction recently with Singapore's exclusive hosting of Taylor's concert. The Prime Minister of Thailand pointed out that Singapore subsidized up to $3 million for each of Taylor's concerts to secure exclusive hosting rights in Southeast Asia. And some congressmen of the Philippines believed that Singapore's actions damaged neighborly relations and were detrimental to diplomatic ties with the Philippines, according to Lianhe Zaobao. In response, the Singapore Tourism Board acknowledged providing funding for Taylor's concert but did not disclose the specific amount.

Sundar Pichai

Next, let's focus on Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google.

This week, issues surrounding inaccuracies in images generated by Google's large model, Gemini, have once again sparked market discussions, with some analysts questioning the company's internal culture. Pichai addressed this in a memo to employees, stating that the errors made by Gemini are "completely unacceptable", as its responses offended users and displayed bias. Google is now urgently addressing the model's errors, and the company is also making structural changes and improving the process of product releases.

Analysts believe that Google's strategy in the AI competition has always been to do things right rather than be the first. Google, with its informal motto "Don't be evil," has increased sensitivity to such incidents since a few years ago when its image classifier mistakenly identified black women as gorillas. However, some argue that Google's current approach may be overly politically correct, and the company's most crucial task now is to rebuild trust with the public and investors.

Michael Wolf

Activate's CEO

"You got to build trust among a couple of people. One is the public to know that your your AI models are going to be accurate. The same time they've got to rebuild trust with investors, because investors are looking at this and they saw this as a sign that they're behind on the AI revolution."

Donald Trump

Finally, let's turn our eyes to the former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Despite Trump winning several state party primaries in succession, he still faces challenges this week. An Illinois state judge barred Trump from participating in the state's (Republican) presidential primary ballout due to his role in the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. This marks the third state to bar Trump from the presidential primary. Trump's campaign team declared the ruling unconstitutional and plans to appeal.

At the same time, cracks are appearing in Trump's financial situation. Bloomberg reported that Trump's campaign team exceeded its fundraising amount in January. With legal troubles mounting, Trump also needs to spend millions on legal defense. This week, a New York appellate judge rejected Trump's request to halt collecting the $450 million civil fraud penalty. Analysts suggest that this decision may force Trump to sell some of his properties.