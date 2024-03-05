Why investing earlier may help younger workers avoid retirement worries that plague older generations

A shift from pensions to 401(k) plans has made workers responsible for ensuring they have enough money to live on in retirement.

New research shows some Americans who are on the brink of retirement are nowhere close to ready to funding that goal, with almost half of individuals 55 and older having no retirement savings, according to a Senate report released last week.

Most Americans — 79% — now agree there is a retirement crisis, up from 67% in 2020, according to a new report from the National Institute on Retirement Security. Meanwhile, more than half of Americans — 55% — are worried they won't be able to achieve financial security in retirement.

Younger investors have a unique opportunity to avoid that dilemma, according to experts who testified at a Senate hearing last week.

The reason comes down to compound interest — the money earned on interest — that Albert Einstein reportedly called "the most powerful force in the universe."

The more time you have to invest toward a goal, the more the money can compound or grow. Investors who start early may need to put down less money than those who begin later to reach a desired amount.

"Starting earlier obviously makes the math work much better," Dan Doonan, executive director at the National Institute on Retirement Security, said during the Senate hearing.