Super Tuesday live updates: Trump looks to finish off Haley, as Biden shifts to general election
Super Tuesday 2024 sees Trump and Haley face off across the country while Biden aims to fire up Democrats.
The biggest delegate awarding day of the 2024 election has kicked off, as voters cast ballots across the country in states and one territory.
This Super Tuesday is not a nail-biter. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump hold commanding leads in the polls of their parties' voters.
As a result, Tuesday's outcomes in the presidential primaries are less about predicting who will be the eventual nominee, and more about gauging general election momentum eight months out from November.
Super Tuesday could also serve as a last stand for the remaining challengers to Biden and Trump.
On the Republican side, attention is focused on former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley who says she will stay in the race as long as she remains "competitive."
After losing her home-state primary and several of her megadonors, Haley's momentum could be slowing.
Perhaps even more exciting than the presidential primaries are several competitive down-ballot races with major implications for national politics. Primaries in California's Senate race and North Carolina's gubernatorial contest are two that merit special attention.
In California, the battle to fill the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat is already the most expensive Senate race in the state's history.
Rep. Adam Schiff is leading the Democratic field in polls, and has so far spent $39 million on his campaign, according to campaign records.
Meanwhile, in North Carolina, a wide pool is vying to replace term-limited Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Republicans hope to turn the governor's office red this fall in a battleground state that Democrats have struggled to win races in during recent cycles.
California Democrats — and one rising Republican — vie for powerful Senate seat
The biggest primary race to watch in the nation's most populous state isn't the one for president.
A crush of candidates are vying for the powerful Senate seat formerly held for two decades by Dianne Feinstein, who died in September. Sen. Laphonza Butler, whom Gov. Gavin Newsom picked to temporarily fill the vacancy, has opted not to run to keep the seat.
The Senate primary in California, which consistently votes blue in statewide contests, has largely looked like a three-way race between Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee.
Schiff, who gained national prominence for his leading role in the first impeachment of then-President Donald Trump, has led the pack in ad spending and polling.
But Steve Garvey, a Republican former pro baseball player, has seen a late surge in the polls, even though his campaign has placed no TV ads.
That's likely because the majority of Schiff's broadcasts mention Garvey, while none mention Porter.
It's a strategy that could pay off massively. California has an open primary, meaning voters can select any party's candidate, and only the top two candidates will proceed to the general election.
If Schiff winds up competing against Garvey in the general, rather than Porter or Lee, he may have a better shot at winning in California, which hasn't had a Republican senator since 1992.
— Kevin Breuninger
Eyes are on North Carolina fight to replace outgoing Gov. Roy Cooper
North Carolina's primaries feature several competitive down-ballot races, including a closely watched gubernatorial primary to replace term-limited Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, which could act as a bellwether of the battleground state's leaning in November.
Gov. Cooper endorsed the state's Attorney General Josh Stein to be his successor. But before Stein officially secures the incumbent party's nomination, he will have to clear a crowded Democratic field. Stein is up against four opponents including former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Morgan.
If he is the Democratic nominee, Stein could face a November matchup against Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who is leading the GOP pool so far and has Donald Trump's endorsement.
Joe Biden is looking to flip North Carolina after Donald Trump narrowly won the state by just over one percent in the 2020 general election. If Republicans are able to turn Gov. Cooper's seat red, it could signal how the swing state's electorate is thinking about their options at the top of the ticket.
— Rebecca Picciotto
Vermont kicks off Super Tuesday voting bright and early
Super Tuesday primary voting began bright and as early as 6 a.m. ET in Vermont, with President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump looking to cement their leads over their respective remaining intraparty opponents.
In the Republican primary, 17 delegates are up for grabs, while in the Democratic contest, there are 16 delegates at stake. Polls will close at 7 p.m. ET.
Vermont has an open primary system. Voters can choose in which party primary to vote, regardless of their personal political affiliation.
Vermont, which is the second-smallest state by population, will award just three votes in the Electoral College after the presidential election in November.
— Dan Mangan
California Senate race is already the state's most expensive ever
The battle for California's coveted open Senate seat is still a long way from the general election, but the contest is already the state's most expensive Senate race of all time, by far.
Spending on the Golden State Senate race has topped $65.3 million, AdImpact reported on Feb. 29.
That's 242% more spending than the last three California Senate races combined, according to AdImpact.
The difference underscores just how competitive the race for late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat has been compared to other elections in the reliably blue state.
— Kevin Breuninger