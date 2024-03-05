Ukraine war live updates: Russia threatens to expel reporters, accuses ambassadors of meddling; Ukraine strikes Black Sea Fleet ship

Russian Foreign Ministry building is seen behind the Army billboard reading "Our Defenders! Thanks Native Ones!" in Moscow on June 15, 2023.

Russia's Foreign Ministry has accused Western ambassadors of meddling in Russia's domestic affairs and warned that it would not hesitate to expel German journalists from the country if Berlin moved to ban Russian reporters.

Russian news agencies reported several comments by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Tuesday that highlighted tensions between Russia and Germany after the Russian leak of a purported audio recording in which German military officials were discussing weaponry for Ukraine and possible Russian targets.

Russia said it proved Western countries had plans to strike Russia and said it had "summoned" Germany's ambassador to Moscow to explain the recording's content. Berlin denied the diplomat was summoned, saying a meeting was pre-planned. It has launched an investigation into the leak.

Zakharova said Tuesday that Western ambassadors in Moscow were interfering in Russian affairs and questioned their business in Russia.

"They devote all their time - I mean the Western part of the ambassadors, the ambassadors of Western countries, NATO - to only one thing ... They are engaged, firstly, in interfering in the internal affairs of our country," Zakharova said, RIA Novosti reported.

Her comments came after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that EU ambassadors had refused to meet him ahead of Russia's presidential election on March 15-17.

Zakharova also said that Russia would expel German journalists working in the country if Berlin decided to "touch" Russian reporters.

"I want to say right away that they already know about this through diplomatic channels in Berlin - if they touch the Russian correspondents and still bring their plans to the end, then German journalists will leave Russia," she said.

Zakharova claimed that Germany intended to expel Russian journalists and to not renew their visas or accreditation to work in the country. CNBC was unable to verify the claim and Germany has not publicly expressed that as a possible retaliatory measure after the leak.

— Holly Ellyatt