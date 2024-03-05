U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors fret over economic outlook

At 4:10 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury yield was down by over one basis point to 4.2033%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last more than one basis point lower to 4.5912%.

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Tuesday as investors considered what could be ahead for the economy and awaited fresh data scheduled for the week.

The latest insights from the services industry are expected Tuesday, and a series of labor market data is slated for later in the week. This includes ADP's private payrolls report and job openings figures on Wednesday, and the February jobs report on Friday.

Investors are hoping the data will indicate that the labor market — and wider economy — is cooling, as this could signal that interest rate cuts may be on the horizon.

Uncertainty about the outlook for rate cuts has been persistent as Federal Reserve officials have given few indications about a timeline and recent economic data has painted a somewhat mixed picture.

In addition to the key data releases slated for the week, investors will be closely following the testimony that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is due to give before the House of Representatives on Wednesday and to the Senate on Thursday.

He is set to provide an update on monetary policy, and investors are hoping that Powell will give fresh hints about what policymakers are expecting for rate cuts and whether a soft landing will be achieved.