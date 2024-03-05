Will Nikkei's record-breaking rally sustain even as Japan's economy sputters?

Mt. Fuji and Tokyo skyline Jackyenjoyphotography | Moment | Getty Images

Japan's Nikkei stock index has been on a record-breaking spree on the back of robust earnings and investor-friendly measures. But the country's ailing economy has experts divided over this sustainability of this rally. The Nikkei 225 surged past the 40,000 mark on Monday, with some economists forecasting it still has room to climb, having surpassed the 1989 record high of 38,915.87 last month. "I would not be surprised if Nikkei hit 50,000 in a matter of a few years. Sector-wise, high-tech related companies will continue to be promising," Kazuo Momma, Mizuho Research Institute's executive economist, told CNBC via email. Japan's corporate governance reforms have been a key driver for the country's stock markets, Momma said, while stressing that stock indexes do not necessarily represent the entire economy that includes SMEs and households. SMEs are a critical lever in the Japanese economy, accounting for 70% of national employment and 50% of the country's economic growth.

It is still too early to say this trend is sustainable. Domestic economy remains weak. Sayuri Shirai former Bank of Japan board member

The rally in Japanese stocks has a disconnect with the country's economy, which recently dipped into a technical recession and lost its spot as the world's third-largest economy to Germany. Soon after Japan entered a recession Nikkei hit 34-year highs, and the rally has been getting stronger with every passing day, despite bad news about the economy piling up. External tailwinds Japan's stocks have been turbo charged by the U.S. economy and a spike in Artificial intelligence-related companies including chip firms after U.S. chip designer Nvidia posted a 265% year on year rise in its revenue and closing above a $2 trillion market cap for the first time. "Spillover from the global boom of AI-related stocks certainly helped Nikkei," Momma said. The Information Technology sector accounts for 24.23% of the index, making it the largest component of the Nikkei.

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Nikkei has soared to record highs

Weaker yen, as well as investors looking to pare their exposure to China have also fueled the rally in Japan stocks. "The depressed China's economy and a shift of investors' sentiment [away from] China also contributed to increasing foreign investors' interest in Japanese stocks," said Sayuri Shirai, professor at Keio University and former Bank of Japan board member. Why Nikkei rally may not last Japan Inc's solid third-quarter earnings prompted Bank of America in February to upgrade their 2024 year-end forecasts for the Nikkei 225 to 41,000 from 38,500. While the profit margin of firms in 2023 has improved significantly, partly owing to a series of successful price hikes, this could be just one-off development, said Momma. He does not expect the Nikkei to continue its uptrend in a straight line going forward, with some corrections possible in the next few weeks or months. "I would not be surprised if Nikkei goes down 36,000-37,000 levels at one point around mid-year," he said, adding that even if that happens, the Nikkei would likely regain to 40,000 level by year-end. Shirai said that foreign profits are heavily influenced by the dollar-yen rate, which lends a note of caution to the sustainability of the Nikkei's blistering rally.

The Nikkei is a flawed stock market gauge given its price-weighted methodology. Phillip Colmar MRB Partners' global strategist and managing partner