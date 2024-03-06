2 phrases to use to be a more successful employee or manager—and 2 to avoid, according to leadership coaches, psychologists

Here's what to say, and what not to say, to be a more successful employee or manager, according to speech experts, leadership coaches, and psychologists.

To be a better manager or employee, there are some phrases you should use more at work, and some you shouldn't say at all.

Workplace relationships can be tricky to build — you want to look competent, form connections, and also not overstep boundaries.

Say: "Thank you."

In his 2022 book "Say Thank You for Everything: The Secrets of Being a Great Manager," former Insider editor-in-chief Jim Edwards outlines 19 things every new manager needs to learn — and saying "thank you" is the kicker.

"You can defuse virtually any job stress among staff by saying 'Thank you for doing that ... it was a lot of work and it did not go unnoticed,'" Edwards writes.

In fact, three out of four employees say motivation and morale would improve if their bosses simply said "thank you" more, according to a 2019 survey.

Don't say: "It is what it is."

If an employee is venting, especially about circumstances that are out of your control, you might respond by saying, "It is what it is" or something of the like.

This can come off as dismissive, though, John McWhorter, an author, linguist and associate professor at Columbia University, told Bill Gates on his podcast "Unconfuse Me."

"The first time someone said that to me was when something unpleasant had happened to me, and he didn't care. And he said, 'Well, it is what it is,'" McWhorter said. "And I parsed it and I thought, 'What a gorgeously chilly way of saying: Your problems don't matter to me.'"

To some, this phrase signals resilience, psychologist Cortney Warren wrote for CNBC Make It. However, it can also seem flip.

Instead, listen to your employee. If their qualm truly cannot be solved by you, try saying "I have to see reality for what it is, even if it's not what I want, so I can move forward," Warren suggests.

This shows empathy but also recognizes the reality of the situation.