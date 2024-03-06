As late, missed payments rise, credit card borrowers face 'consequences' for falling behind, CFPB says

watch now

The consequences of missed credit card payments

The CFPB found that late fees are often layered on top of other punitive measures credit card companies impose on consumers who miss payments, including negative credit reporting, which can hurt their credit rating. "When consumers don't make required payments, they can face a long list of consequences. They pay extra interest, their credit report gets hit, their credit line can get cut, and, of course, they can face a late fee," Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, said in a statement Tuesday.

More consumers are falling behind

Collectively, consumers are having a harder time managing debt amid high interest rates and higher prices. Americans now collectively owe $1.13 trillion on their cards, and the average balance per consumer is up to $6,360, both historic highs. Not only are more cardholders carrying debt from month to month but more are also falling behind on payments, recent reports also show. Credit card delinquency rates surged in 2023, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found. "Serious" card delinquencies — payments that are 90 days or more overdue — jumped more than 50%, which "signals increased financial stress," the New York Fed reported.

Why credit scores are so important