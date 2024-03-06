Markets could be about to get a big clue on when the European Central Bank will cut rates

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde speaks as she presents the bank's 2022 Annual Report to the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, eastern France, on February 26, 2024.

FRANKFURT — The European Central Bank will meet again this week amid falling inflation, a slight recovery in economic activity and the overall understanding that its next interest rate move will be downward.

The only question really for markets is, when will that happen?

Some months ago, the markets were convinced that the March meeting will be "the one." But that's clearly no longer the case. So what is likely now?

"Unlike in previous meetings, the question of the timing of a rate cut will now be on the agenda," said Natixis ECB watcher Dirk Schumacher in a research note.

"The updated staff projections are likely to show a downward revision of inflation for this year, reinforcing the signal that the ECB is moving closer to a rate cut."

The recent consumer price readings showed a slowdown of headline inflation to 2.6% in February, but service prices still rose by 3.9% for the month.