'Sick and deranged': Biden campaign blasts Trump MAGA PAC over ad suggesting president might die

A still frame from SuperPac Make America Great Again Inc.

The campaign of President Joe Biden on Thursday condemned a new ad from a Donald Trump-aligned political action committee that suggests the president might die if he is re-elected.

The 18-second ad from MAGA Inc., which is being run nationally before Biden's State of the Union address to Congress on Thursday night, features video footage of the president stammering while speaking, and then stumbling while walking onto a stage and then up a stairway to Air Force One.

"We can all see Joe Biden's weakness," a narrator says while ominous music plays over the video.

"If Biden wins, can he even survive till 2029?" the narrator asks.

As that question is posed, a split-screen shows a video of Vice President Kamala Harris laughing and smiling at an event as Biden struggles to pick himself up from the stairs in another video.

Harris, due to her constitutional office, would become president if Biden were to die.

Biden, 81, is the oldest person ever elected president. If the Democrat is re-elected this fall, his term will end in January 2029, when he will be 86 years old.

A Biden campaign spokesperson, in a statement to NBC News, said of the MAGA Inc. ad: "This is a sick and deranged stunt from a broke and struggling campaign that can't defend Trump's extreme Project 2025 agenda to ban abortion, separate families, raise costs on the middle class, repeal health care, and sow chaos and division."