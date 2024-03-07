Lackluster open expected for European markets ahead of ECB rate decision

Many growth stocks are becoming expensive, prompting some investors to turn to value stocks.

"The S&P 500 at 5,075 with expected earnings growth of 10% for 2024 gives us $243 a share and puts us at 21X earnings - its pricey, plain, and simple," said Brian Szytel, senior managing director of The Bahnsen Group, in late February. The S&P 500 closed around 5,078 on Tuesday.

He said he wouldn't own the index at that level. "I would however, own parts of the market shift to more value-oriented names and believe that rotation that started in 2022 from growth to value will resume. This is a time to earn 'carry', income, and dividends," he said.

Those interested in value stocks can consider the following from CNBC Pro's screen of the Vanguard Value ETF. All have 20% or more upside and a buy rating of at least 50%, with the screen showing their current and 5-year average dividend yields.

— Weizhen Tan