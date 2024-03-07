Lackluster open expected for European markets ahead of ECB rate decision
European markets are heading for a flat to lower open ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting Thursday.
The central bank is convening amid falling inflation and a slight recovery in economic activity but it is expected to hold rates at a record 4%. Market expectations are that a rate cut will come in June.
Elsewhere, Asia stocks rose overnight after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday. He reiterated his stance that while the central bank could start cutting rates, it was "not immediately ready."
U.S. stock futures inched down Thursday after the major averages posted their first winning session in three days.
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are set to open flat to lower Thursday.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 3 points higher at 7,652, Germany's DAX down 13 points at 17,698, France's CAC 12 points lower at 7,943 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 75 points at 33,312, according to data from IG.
The European Central Bank will announce its latest monetary policy Thursday. On the earnings front, Continental, Lufthansa, ITV, Admiral Group and Kier are set to announce results.
