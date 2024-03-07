Hugo Boss plunges 18% on pessimistic sales outlook in worst day since 2016

Façade and window displays of the Boss store by Hugo Boss, in the Salamanca district, on 25 February, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.

Shares of Hugo Boss plunged 18%, before paring losses slightly Thursday, after warning that it may fail to meet its 2025 sales target amid weakening consumer demand.

The German high-end fashion brand was on course for its worst trading day since 2016, after it said it expects sales to grow more slowly in the coming year despite reaching 4.2 billion euros ($4.6 billion) in 2023 — an increase of 18% on the previous year.

Shares were trading 18% lower at 8:52 a.m. London time.