Biden called for protecting Social Security, Medicare in last year’s State of the Union. Now advocates hope for action

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7, 2023 Pool | Getty Images

How Democrats propose tackling Social Security's woes

Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., and other lawmakers discuss the Social Security 2100 Act, which would include increased minimum benefits, on Capitol Hill on Oct. 26, 2021. Drew Angerer | Getty Images News | Getty Images

That includes Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., who has led a Democratic bill aimed at expanding benefits for the first time in more than 50 years. His bill — Social Security 2100 Act — would include a 2% across-the-board benefit increase, as well as more generous benefits for low-income seniors, and other enhancements. Those benefit boosts would be paid for by making it so earnings over $400,000 are subject to Social Security payroll taxes. Currently, up to $168,600 in earnings are subject to those levies. In addition, the bill would also add a 12.4% net investment income tax for taxpayers earning more than $400,000. Larson's Social Security proposal currently has almost 200 House co-sponsors, with companion legislation in the Senate. But it has yet to be voted on.

"The fact that there hasn't been votes on something as critically important to 70 million Americans as Social Security is … why isn't there a vote?" Larson said in an interview with CNBC at his Washington, D.C., office last week. It's a question Larson has faced as he touts his plan at town halls. "The honest answer is because they did health care," Larson said, referring to the Affordable Care Act, which was signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2010. At the time, there was a question as to whether to focus on Social Security instead. "Did I advocate it? Absolutely. Was I as disappointed as you? Absolutely," Larson said he recently told a town hall attendee. "But do you give up? Do you just say, 'Oh well, it can't be done?'" To help make his case with fellow Democrats and Republicans across the aisle, Larson hands out copies of Social Security cards to each member with the number of benefit recipients in their district and the total amount of monthly benefits they receive. In Larson's district, there are around 147,662 beneficiaries, most of whom are retirees, receiving $270 million in monthly benefits.

As the U.S. population hits "peak 65" — with the most Americans in history expected to turn 65 through 2027 — Larson is hoping that will help inspire lawmakers to act. "The Republicans are going to say we're raising taxes," Larson said. But Larson said the focus instead should be on the size of the benefits that Social Security beneficiaries may receive that they won't be able to match elsewhere on the private market. "Look at the benefit that they receive for this," he said. Another proposal led by Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., similarly aims to make benefits more generous, raise taxes on the wealthy (this time on those earning more than $250,000) and extend Social Security's solvency. The report comes as a Senate report found nearly half of Americans 55 and older have no retirement savings. Meanwhile, 52% of those ages 65 and older are living on less than $30,000 per year.

Why raising payroll taxes may not be enough