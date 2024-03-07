Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine says it’s rebuilding for counteroffensives; EU condemns 'reckless' and 'vile' Odesa attack

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis (L) inspect the functioning of the 'grain corridor' in the Black Sea in the port of Odesa, Ukraine on March 06, 2024.

European Union leaders have sharply criticized a deadly Russian missile strike on Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa, near to where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a meeting.

Zelenskyy and Mitsotakis met in Odesa on Wednesday to pay tribute to the 12 people killed by a Russian drone strike on the city last week. During the meeting, Mitsotakis said the pair heard the sound of sirens and "an explosion that was very close to us."

A Ukrainian navy spokesperson said five people were killed in the strike, according to Sky News.

"The reckless air attack on Odesa when President @ZelenskyyUa and PM @kmitsotakis were visiting, to pay tribute to the victims of the March 2 drone strike on a residential building, proves again Putin's disregard for any norms and his willingness to escalate," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday via social media site X.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, meanwhile, said that she "strongly" condemned the "vile attack" on Odesa.

"No one is intimidated by this new attempt at terror - certainly not the two leaders on the ground nor the brave people of Ukraine," she said via X. "More than ever, we stand by Ukraine."

Russia's Defense Ministry said Russian forces on Wednesday launched a high-precision missile strike on a hangar in Odesa where it said Ukrainian forces were preparing naval drones for operations.

— Sam Meredith