The ultimate guide to earning passive income online

Earning passive income is appealing to almost everyone, whether you're looking to earn some extra money outside of your day job, turn a hobby or skill into a side business, or establish multiple income streams to support your lifestyle.

In fact, one of the most common questions that readers write in to ask CNBC Make It is: How can I start a passive income business?

a new online course that launches March 12 and is available now for preregistration, as part of the Smarter by CNBC Make It online learning series.

People with passive income businesses spend time up front creating products they can sell online, so they can eventually bring in ongoing revenue without a big weekly time commitment. Our course provides an overview of common passive income streams, from creating digital products like printables to selling merchandise online using print-on-demand services. It offers tactical tips to get started and insights from people who've successfully done it themselves.

You'll get access to 90 minutes of instructional video content, split into shorter lessons from experts and real-world case studies, as well as a companion workbook with exercises and additional resources. The course is hosted by CNBC Make It reporter Megan Sauer and features entrepreneur and author Amy Landino, print-on-demand seller and educator Ryan Hogue, and e-commerce expert Bradley Sutton as instructors.

Success may not be instant or easy. But if you're willing to navigate the market, experiment and learn, you can build passive income into your life.

