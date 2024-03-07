Watch: ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks after rate decision

[The stream is slated to start at 8:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is giving a press conference following the bank's latest monetary policy decision.

It comes after the bank's policymakers lowered their annual growth forecast, as they confirmed a widely expected hold of interest rates.

ECB staff projections now see economic growth of 0.6% in 2024, from a prior forecast of 0.8%. Their inflation forecast for the year was brought to 2.3% from 2.7%.

