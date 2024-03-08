Biden touts 'fixed' student loan forgiveness programs in State of the Union. Here's what he meant

US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 7, 2024. Shawn Thew | Afp | Getty Images

1. Income-driven repayment plans

Income-driven repayment plans, which date to 1994, set borrowers' monthly payments based on a share of their discretionary income. Those payments are typically lower than under standard repayment, and can be zero under some plans. Borrowers get any remaining debt forgiven after a set period. There are four different plans. Yet many borrowers paid into the system for decades without getting that promised cancellation, said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz. "The loan servicers weren't keeping track of the number of qualifying payments," Kantrowitz said in a previous CNBC interview.

watch now

The Biden administration has been evaluating millions of borrowers' loan accounts to see if they should have had their debt forgiven. So far, more than 930,000 people have benefited, receiving over $46 billion in debt cancelation. Most people with federal student loans qualify for income-driven repayment plans, and can review the options and apply at Studentaid.gov. Recently, the Education Department also announced it would cancel the debts of those who have been in repayment for a decade or more and originally took out $12,000 or less. To qualify, borrowers need to be enrolled in the administration's new Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE, plan.

2. Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Navigating the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program has been famously difficult. The program, signed into law by former President George W. Bush in 2007, allows employees of the government and certain not-for-profit entities to have their federal student loans discharged after 10 years of on-time payments. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in 2013 estimated that one-quarter of American workers may be eligible. However, after getting wrong information from their servicers about the program's requirements, millions of borrowers hit walls. People frequently found that some or all of their qualifying payments didn't count because they had a loan or were enrolled in a payment plan not covered under the initiative.