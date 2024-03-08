Oil prices steady as market weighs mixed U.S. jobs report

Crude oil futures were little changed on Friday as traders digested what a mixed U.S. jobs report may mean for the future course of interest rates.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for April fell 19 cents, or 0.24%, to $78.74 a barrel. The Brent contract for May dropped 22 cents, or 0.27%, to $82.74 a barrel.

The U.S. added 275,000 jobs in February, compared to 198,000 expected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones. But the unemployment rate rose to 3.9%.