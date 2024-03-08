European stocks set to open higher after Stoxx 600 breaches 500-point level for first time
European markets are poised to open higher Friday, maintaining positive momentum from the previous session when the European Central Bank's updated inflation forecast put the 2024 rally back on track.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 1.05% higher at 503.45 points Thursday after surpassing the key 500 level for the first time during the session.
Investors were buoyed after the ECB revised its forecast for inflation in 2024 to 2.3% from 2.7%, even as it held interest rates steady. Markets have already been pricing in rate cuts beginning in June, and took the updated macro forecasts as a further support for that timeline.
German industrial output rose 1% in January, more than the 0.5% expected, new data showed. Construction and manufacturing output also rose 2.7% and 1.1%, respectively.
Revised euro zone gross domestic product data is also due out later in the sessions. On the earnings front, Europai, Cepsa, Royal London Group and Informa are set to report results.
Asia-Pacific markets rose after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted that interest rate cuts may not be too distant if inflation signals support.
U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trade as investors awaited the release of February's jobs report.
Here are the opening calls
European markets are poised to open higher Friday.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 5 points higher at 7,702, Germany's DAX up 31 points at 17,891, France's CAC 13 points higher at 8,036 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 62 points at 33,485, according to data from IG.
— Karen Gilchrist