European stocks set to open higher after Stoxx 600 breaches 500-point level for first time

European markets are poised to open higher Friday, maintaining positive momentum from the previous session when the European Central Bank's updated inflation forecast put the 2024 rally back on track.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 1.05% higher at 503.45 points Thursday after surpassing the key 500 level for the first time during the session.

Investors were buoyed after the ECB revised its forecast for inflation in 2024 to 2.3% from 2.7%, even as it held interest rates steady. Markets have already been pricing in rate cuts beginning in June, and took the updated macro forecasts as a further support for that timeline.