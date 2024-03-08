Novo Nordisk market cap surpasses Tesla on new obesity pill trial data

The logo of Danish pharmaceutical company is pictured at their headquarters in Bagsvaerd outside of Copenhagen, Denmark on February 1, 2017.

Wegovy obesity drug maker Novo Nordisk surpassed Tesla in market value, after fresh early trial data showed positive results for its new experimental weight loss pill.

Shares of the Danish company hit a record high on Thursday, rallying by as much as 8%, after telling investors that a Phase I trial of the company's amycretin pill showed 13.1% weight loss in participants after 12 weeks.

Novo Nordisk is now the 12th most valuable company in the world, with a market cap of $604 billion — ahead of Tesla's $569 billion, according to FactSet data.

Shares were trading slightly lower on Friday, down 0.5%, by 10:00 a.m. London time.