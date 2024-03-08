Biden 'determined' not to deploy U.S. troops to Ukraine; Chinese delegation meets in Kyiv

US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 7, 2024.

President Joe Biden is "determined" not to deploy U.S. troops to Ukraine, he said in his State of the Union speech on Thursday evening.

"They are not asking for American soldiers. In fact, there are no American soldiers at war in Ukraine. And I am determined to keep it that way," Biden said.

He also maintained that Kyiv could prevail against Moscow if the U.S. stands with Ukraine "and provide the weapons it needs to defend itself."

The president again called on Congress to support a new aid package to Ukraine.

"If anybody in this room thinks Putin will stop at Ukraine, I assure you, he will not," he said.

— Natasha Turak