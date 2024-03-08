Warren Buffett owns 2 ETFs—this one is better for everyday investors, experts say

When you've been as successful an investor as Warren Buffett, you make headlines any time you buy an asset. As noted by CNBC's "Buffett Watch," the Berkshire Hathaway chairman recently upped his stakes in Liberty SiriusXM and Occidental Petroleum.

If you really want to be like Buffett, you can scroll down on that page to get a full portrait of Berkshire's portfolio of public investments. The list is full of stocks, with the notable exception of two exchange-traded funds: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (symbol: SPY) and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO).

These low-cost funds track the performance of the broad U.S. stock market via the S&P 500, and although they make up a miniscule portion of Buffett's portfolio, he's said over and over that similar investments should make up the majority of yours.

"In my view, for most people, the best thing to do is own the S&P 500 index fund," Buffett said at Berkshire's 2020 annual meeting.

Buffett's thinking here is straightforward. Most non-professional investors (and even many professional stock-pickers) have very little chance of outperforming the market. But index fund investors get exposure to the entire U.S. market and can benefit from its historical upward trajectory — and for cheap.

"The trick is not to pick the right company. The trick is to essentially buy all the big companies through the S&P 500 and to do it consistently and to do it in a very, very low-cost way," Buffett told CNBC in 2017.