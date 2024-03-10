Saudi oil giant Aramco posts 25% fall in full-year profit

Logo of Aramco, officially the Saudi Arabian Oil Group, Saudi petroleum and natural gas company, seen on the second day of the 24th World Petroleum Congress at the Big 4 Building at Stampede Park, on September 18, 2023, in Calgary, Canada.

Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco reported a 25% decline in profit to $121.3 billion in 2023, down from $161.1 billion in 2022.

"The year-on-year decrease can be attributed to lower crude oil prices and volumes sold, as well as reduced refining and chemicals margins, partially offset by a decrease in production royalties during the year and lower income taxes and zakat," Aramco said in a statement.

Aramco said total revenue also fell 17% to $440.88 billion, down from $535.19 billion last year.

The result still represents Aramco's second-highest ever net income. Free cash flow also fell to $101.2 billion in 2023, compared to $148.5 billion in 2022.

"Our resilience and agility contributed to healthy cash flows and high levels of profitability, despite a backdrop of economic headwinds," Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said.