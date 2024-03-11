Biden's 2025 budget marries progressive tax hikes with populist campaign planks

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks, during a campaign event focusing on abortion rights at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, in Manassas, Virginia, U.S., January 23, 2024.

President Joe Biden's 2025 funding proposal set to be released Monday will repackage his tax hike proposals on billionaires and corporations and many other requests from his 2024 budget, which is still under negotiation on Capitol Hill halfway into the fiscal year.

Like all presidential budgets, Biden's 2025 plan is more of a wish list than it is a policy document. This year, as the president faces a likely general election rematch against Donald Trump in November, his budget is also a statement of the Biden campaign's economic platform.

According to the White House, the budget aims to reduce the federal deficit by $3 trillion over the next 10 years largely by imposing a minimum 25% tax rate on the unrealized income of the very wealthiest households and by reshaping the corporate tax code.

Biden will also seek to shore up Medicare and Social Security, in part by relying on new, federal negotiating powers for Medicare prescription drugs and by seeking other savings in housing, health insurance and more.

Biden previewed many of the themes of his budget blueprint in his State of the Union address on Thursday.

"Do you really think the wealthy and big corporations need another $2 trillion in tax breaks? I sure don't. I'm going to keep fighting like hell to make it fair!" he said in a fiery, partisan speech in the Capitol.

Biden's populist, progressive, tax-the-rich funding plan is not a novel proposal from his White House.

On the contrary, ever since he took office in 2021, Biden and congressional Democrats have repeatedly proposed raising taxes on the very wealthiest in order to raise revenue. But the idea made very little headway even when Democrats controlled both houses of Congress.

After Republicans assumed the House majority in 2023, the billionaire tax plans were put on ice, indefinitely.

House Republicans tried to preempt Biden's budget proposal last week, by passing their own 2025 budget resolution in a party-line committee vote. That proposal would aim to reduce the ballooning federal deficit by some $14 trillion over the next decade, in part by dismantling Biden's landmark Inflation Reduction Act, which has provided massive investments in clean energy and the green economy.

The two competing budget proposals are no surprise in a deeply divided Washington, one where compromise has been an especially rare commodity during the 2024 fiscal year.

Back-and-forth disagreements in Congress have meant that six months into the fiscal year, lawmakers have still not settled on a permanent budget.

Over the course of the past six months, fierce battles in Congress led to several near-miss government shutdowns, and they cost former Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy his job.