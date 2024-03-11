— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on March 07, 2024.

The Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testified before the U.S. Congress this Wednesday, reiterating that the Fed is not yet prepared to cut interest rates, which aligns with market expectations. However, Powell's remarks were somewhat ambiguous. On the one hand, he indicated that rate reductions at some point this year are likely appropriate, but on the other hand, he didn't mention any specific timeline.

Powell acknowledged that U.S. inflation has significantly slowed since its peak, and the unemployment rate has not increased that much. Although he shifted his prospect of the economy from cautious to strong, Powell stated that economic uncertainties persist, and there is no guarantee that inflation will continue to progress toward the 2% target, warning of the risks of either cutting rates too early or late.

In sum, the Fed is confident about addressing inflation but requires more data before embarking on interest rate cuts.

"It will depend on the path of the economy. And with greater confidence. And when we reach that confidence, the expectation is we will do so sometime this year, we can then begin dialing back that restriction on our policy."

Previously, marketers had noticed that the Fed is not in a hurry to cut interest rates from some Fed governors' words. Financial services company Stone X speculated that the Fed won't interest rates in the first half of this year, prompting some investors to bet on a stronger U.S. dollar. However, Powell only stated that the interest rate has peaked and there may be rate cuts this year.

The three major U.S. stock indices closed higher overnight. As traders reversed their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, the U.S. dollar index fell by 0.3% to 103.47.

Another noteworthy thing is Powell's response regarding the draft proposal on bank capital requirements. In July of last year, the Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve responsible for bank supervision announced a plan for reforming bank capital, requiring some of the largest U.S. banks to increase their capital by nearly 20%. However, this plan faced strong criticism from Republican lawmakers and the banking industry. During the congressional hearing, Powell stated that the draft proposal needed significant changes and did not rule out the possibility of re-proposing the rule.

Regarding political risks, although Powell has repeatedly stated that the upcoming U.S. elections will not impact the Fed's monetary policy, some Democrats continue to assert that high interest rates are harming the American people. Analysts also believe that an early interest rate cut could be seen as Fed support for the Democratic Party, and we will follow up on this.