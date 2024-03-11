CCTV Script 11/03/24

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on March 11, 2024.

On March 10th, the Academy Awards ceremony was held in Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA. At such a moment, it's timely to examine how the current development of artificial intelligence could impact Hollywood.

Recently, an increasing number of AI projects that convert text to video have come into the public eye, including OpenAI's Sora, Google's VideoPoet, and startups like Pika and Runway, among others. These technologies have caused a stir in Hollywood, with prominent Hollywood producer Tyler Perry being one of the first to speak out, announcing an indefinite pause on his plans for an approximately $800 million expansion of his film studio in Atlanta, USA, after seeing Sora.

A recent survey conducted by CVL Economics, a consultancy focusing on the creative industries, polled 300 executives in the entertainment sector. The survey revealed that by 2026, approximately 203,800 jobs in the U.S. entertainment industry could be affected, accounting for 16.1% of the total number of jobs in the industry. Furthermore, 75% of respondents indicated that generative AI tools, software, and models could lead to reductions or mergers of jobs within their companies.

Executives believe the applications of generative AI in the industry include creating realistic sound effects for movies or games, developing 3D content, generating realistic dubbing for foreign language films, as well as in production process management and music mastering, among other areas. Jobs likely to be impacted include those in visual effects and other post-production roles, sound engineers, and dubbing artists, among others. Additionally, there are concerns about the application of generative AI, including issues with the quality of AI-generated content, lack of transparency in creative decision-making processes, the potential for errors or false content, as well as privacy and copyright issues.

Copyright issues have already seen several cases, with a recent example being NVIDIA being sued by three American authors, who allege that NVIDIA used their works to train their AI platform without authorization, constituting infringement.

Will.i.am

Legendary musician and lead singer of the Black Eyed Peas

"Let's hope that regulators and policymakers get their stuff together. So it doesn't end up that way. We can't have it where companies lead with greed. But the technology, on the other hand, is spectacular. It can help bridge the gap on who gets access to the best education."

In the wake of generative AI tools, what skills are currently valued in the industry? According to the survey mentioned above, creativity ranks first, considered a valuable ability by 45% of respondents. Machine learning skills come in second at 42%, followed by specialized knowledge in specific areas at 38%.

From the advent of home video recorders to today's streaming media, the entertainment industry has already undergone several technological disruptions. As technology evolves, changes may be inevitable, but analysts believe that for content industries like film and music, creativity and innovation are the core, while technology merely serves as a tool to realize these creative visions.

