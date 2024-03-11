China's housing minister says real estate developers must go bankrupt if necessary

BEIJING — China's struggling real estate developers won't be getting a major bailout, Chinese authorities have indicated, warning that those who "harm the interests of the masses" will be punished.

"For real estate companies that are seriously insolvent and have lost the ability to operate, those that must go bankrupt should go bankrupt, or be restructured, in accordance with the law and market principles," Ni Hong, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, said at a press conference Saturday.

"Those who commit acts that harm the interests of the masses will be resolutely investigated and punished in accordance with the law," he said. "They will be made to pay the due price."

That's according to a CNBC translation of his Mandarin-language remarks published in an official transcript of the press conference, held alongside China's annual parliamentary meetings.

Ni's comments come as major real estate developers from Evergrande to Country Garden have defaulted on their debt, while plunging new home sales have put future business into question.