British retailer Currys drops 10% after U.S. investment firm Elliott pulls out of takeover race

LONDON — Elliott Investment Management said Monday it had decided not to make another takeover bid for British electrical retailer Currys after repeatedly being rejected.

Shares of Currys were down 10% in early deals Monday after the news.

The U.S. investment firm, via its affiliate Elliott Advisors, said Monday that following "multiple attempts to engage with Currys' Board, all of which were rejected," it was not making an improved offer for the U.K. company.