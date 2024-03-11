European markets set to start the week on a negative note

European markets are heading for a negative open to start the new trading week, following declines in the Asia-Pacific region overnight.

Japan stocks led losses in Asia-Pacific markets after the country averted a technical recession, paving the way for its central bank to raise rates, while investors also assessed China's inflation numbers.

U.S. stock futures fell slightly Sunday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed out its worst week since October. Investors are also looking ahead to inflation data due out later this week.