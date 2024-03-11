47% of parents still financially support adult children, study finds. Here's how much they spend

Many argue it's harder today for young adults to make it on their own.

In addition to soaring food and housing costs, millennials and Generation Z face other financial challenges their parents did not at that age. Not only are their wages lower than their parents' earnings when they were in their 20s and 30s, after adjusting for inflation, but they are also carrying larger student loan balances, recent reports show.

So parents are stepping in to help. From buying food to paying for a cell phone plan or covering health and auto insurance, nearly half, or 47%, of parents with a child over 18 provide them with at least some financial support, according to a report by Savings.com.

These parents are shelling out $1,384 a month, on average, the report found.

By other measures, young adults are doing well.

Compared with their parents at this age, Gen Zers are more likely to have a college degree and work full time — particularly women, who are not only achieving increasing levels of education but also earning more.

And yet, 61% of adult children still living at home don't contribute to household expenses at all, Savings.com found.