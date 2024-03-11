Oracle shares rise 13% on better-than-expected quarterly earnings

Larry Ellison, co-founder and executive chairman of Oracle Corp., speaks during the Oracle OpenWorld conference in San Francisco on Oct. 22, 2018.

Oracle reported quarterly earnings on Monday that exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The shares rose over 13% in extended trading.

Here's how the company did:

Earnings : $1.41 per share, adjusted, versus $1.38 expected, according to LSEG, formerly Refinitiv

: $1.41 per share, adjusted, versus $1.38 expected, according to LSEG, formerly Refinitiv Revenue: $13.28 billion, versus $13.3 billion expected, according to LSEG

For the current quarter, Oracle said on the earnings call that it would report between $1.62 and $1.66 in earnings per share on sales that are expected to grow between 4% and 6% over last year’s $13.8 billion in revenue. LSEG expectations were for $1.64 in adjusted earnings per share on $14.74 billion in sales.

Revenue rose 7% in the quarter from $12.4 billion a year earlier. Net income climbed 27% to $2.4 billion, or 85 cents per share, from $1.9 billion, or 68 cents per share, a year ago.

Oracle's cloud services and license support segment, its largest business, saw sales rise 12% to $9.96 billion, slightly beating StreetAccount consensus expectations of $9.94 billion. The company attributed the rise to strong demand for its artificial intelligence servers.

Oracle CEO Safra Catz said the company added several "large new cloud infrastructure" contracts during the quarter. The company's cloud revenue, which is reported as part of the cloud services unit, rose 25% year-over-year to $5.1 billion, Oracle said.

"We signed several large deals this quarter and we have many more in the pipeline," Catz told investors on the earnings call.

The company's other units didn't fare as well.

Cloud license and on-premise sales declined 3% to $1.26 billion, slightly beating StreetAccount's forecast. Hardware revenue fell 7% to $754 million, while sales in the company's services division slid 5% to $1.31 billion, both falling short of StreetAccount expectations.