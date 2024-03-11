10 U.S. metro areas where homes are selling the fastest—none of them are in Florida

Creditnews Research, an independent research house, released its new ranking of the fastest-selling housing markets in the U.S.

The report analyzed the top 100 largest metros in the U.S. by population to determine the country's fastest-selling housing markets and used data sourced from Zillow to establish the number of days before a listing goes into sale-pending status.

To do a pre-Covid versus 2024 comparison, the study used metrics from January 2020 to January 2024.

All of the top 10 cities on the list are on the East Coast and in the Midwest. Five of the top 10 fastest-selling metros were also among the top areas that lost the most per-capita housing inventory since the beginning of the pandemic.

Florida had one of the strongest housing markets during the pandemic, according to CNBC's America's Top States for Business ranking, but not a single city in the state ranked in Creditnews Research's top 10. It's a signal that the housing market in the Sunshine State isn't what it used to be.