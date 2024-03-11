Pope Francis' 'white flag' call for Ukraine faces backlash; India wants its 'duped' citizens back from Russian army

A screen grab from a video shows artillerymen of the West group of troops, moving along the Kupyansk direction as military mobility of Russian soldiers of MLRS 'Tornado-G' of the group of forces 'West' in the direction of Kupiansk continue in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on March 08, 2024.

Pope Francis is facing backlash from Ukrainian and other European leaders over comments he made in an interview advocating for putting up a "white flag" and negotiating with Russia, saying that the "strongest" party in the war is "the one who has the courage of the white flag, and negotiates."

Shelling continues in eastern Ukraine, where local authorities say three people were killed and a dozen injured by Russian fire. Kyiv on Sunday said that Moscow launched missiles at the northeastern region of Kharkiv and drone attacks on Ukraine's center and south, while Russian authorities said that a Russian woman in the border region of Kursk was killed by Ukrainian shelling.

Elsewhere, India is seeking the release of its citizens who have been "duped" into serving in the Russian army, Indian government officials have said, demonstrating a rare critique of Moscow.