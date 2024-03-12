Asia markets mixed after Japan's corporate inflation beats expectations; Nikkei slides further

People commuting to work in the morning cross a pedestrian crossing in Tokyo on February 15, 2024.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as Japan's corporate inflation figures for January came in higher than expected.

Japan's corporate inflation rate for February rose to 0.6%, beating the 0.5% expected by economists polled by Reuters and climbing from January's figure of 0.2%.

A strong inflation reading could also clear the way for the Bank of Japan to raise rates sooner rather than later, which would weigh on Japan's equity markets.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped for a second straight day, losing 1.12%, while the broad based Topix was down 1.37%.