CCTV Weekly Script 08/03/24

— This is the weekly script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on March 08, 2024.

First for the People of this Week let us focus on Elon Musk, who has once again become the center of attention. There were speculations about Musk donating to Trump after their recent meeting, as Trump is seeking campaign funding. Musk responded that he won't donate to any U.S. presidential candidate. Additionally, Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI has been generating buzz since last week. Musk criticized OpenAI for deviating from its original mission, transforming from an open-source non-profit organization into a closed, for-profit entity controlled by Microsoft.

The author of Musk's biography revealed that his concerns about AI being controlled by individual companies date back to over a decade ago, during Google's acquisition of the AI startup DeepMind.

Walter Isaacson

"He was worried that two big companies, Google and Microsoft might someday control AI. So he and Sam Altman started open AI. And what Musk wanted was it for to be opened open source, and nonprofit."

Legal experts suggest that Musk may face challenges in winning the case due to the absence of written contracts. However, the lawsuit provides Musk with a good advertising opportunity, allowing the public to pay attention to his perspective and potentially forcing OpenAI to disclose more information. Whether Musk's move will turn out to be a clever strategy or backfire remains uncertain. This week, OpenAI retaliated by releasing multiple emails with Musk, countering many of Musk's accusations.

Next, our attention turns to Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina.

On the "Super Tuesday" in the U.S.A. this week, with multiple states holding primaries for both Democratic and Republican presidential candidates. As Trump leads significantly in the Republican primaries, Haley, his only opponent within the party, suspended her 2024 presidential campaign. Despite not reaching the end, Haley's presidential campaign, lasting over a year, has made history. In this round of primaries, Haley achieved victories in Washington, D.C., and Vermont, making her the first woman to win a Republican primary.

In her last speech, Haley expressed her desire to ensure Americans have their voices heard, asserting that she has achieved this goal and "has no regrets". With Haley's exit, Trump is more likely to secure the party's nomination at the 2024 Republican National Convention in July. This suggests a high probability of witnessing Trump and Biden rematching again in the election this year. With eight months remaining until the November U.S. election, The Wall Street Journal suggests that Americans may be facing the longest presidential campaign season in history.

Lastly, attention is directed to the "Antitrust czar" of the EU, Margrethe Vestager.

Apple has been fined €18.4 billion this week by the EU. As the Vice President responsible for digital policy and competition affairs at the European Commission, Vestager stated that the fine was due to Apple's abuse of its dominant position in the music streaming app distribution market, causing losses to consumers. For instance, Apple prohibits other music platforms, such as Spotify, from using external payment links, forcing Apple users to subscribe to higher-priced in-app services through the Apple App Store, which includes the widely criticized 30% "Apple Tax." Apple's native software, "Apple Music," benefits from this by offering lower prices.

The fine on Apple is just the beginning, as this week Vestager led the enforcement of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which will broadly require tech giants to avoid favoring their own digital products while providing services. In recent weeks, major companies, including Apple, Google, and Meta, have announced adjustments to comply with the DMA. Notably, Apple announced that starting from this March, European Apple users can install software through channels outside the Apple App Store. For app developers, this provides greater flexibility in fees and product promotion. Vestager emphasized that the implementation of the new law will offer more choices and freedom for individual and corporate users.

And that wraps up the People of this Week. We'll stay on top of these stories. Stay tuned!