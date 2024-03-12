Consumer prices rose 0.4% in February and 3.2% from a year ago

Fresh chicken breasts are displayed for sale in the meat area of a Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store in Redondo Beach, California on February 23, 2024. Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images

Inflation rose again in February, keeping the Federal Reserve on course to wait at least until the summer before starting to lower interest rates. The consumer price index, a broad measure of goods and services costs, increased 0.4% for the month and 3.2% from a year ago, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. The monthly gain was in line with expectations, but the annual rate was slightly ahead of the 3.1% forecast from the Dow Jones consensus. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, core CPI increased 0.4% on the month and was up 3.8% on the year. Both were one-tenth of a percentage point higher than forecast.

While the 12-month pace is off the inflation peak in mid-2022, it remains well above the Fed's 2% goal as the central bank approaches its two-day policy meeting in a week. A 2.3% increase in energy costs helped boost the headline inflation number. Food costs were flat on the month, while shelter rose another 0.4%. The BLS reported that the increases in energy and shelter amounted to more than 60% of the total gain. Gasoline jumped 3.8% on the month while owners' equivalent rent, a hypothetical gauge of what homeowners could get renting their properties, rose 0.4%. Airline fares posted a 3.6% increase and used vehicles were up 0.5%. The year-over-year increase for headline CPI was 0.1 percentage point higher than January, while core was one-tenth of a point lower.