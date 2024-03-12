Oil prices edge lower as traders evaluate latest U.S. inflation data

Oil rig pumpjacks, also known as thirsty birds, extract crude from the Wilmington Field oil deposits area near Long Beach, California, on July 30, 2013.

Crude oil futures edged lower Tuesday as traders assessed the latest U.S. inflation data and what it may mean for the Federal Reserve's decision making on interest rates this year.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for April shed 38 cents, or 0.49%, $77.55 a barrel. The Brent contract for May lost 36 cents, or 0.39%, to $81.89 a barrel.

The consumer price index for February increased 0.4% for the month and 3.2% from a year ago. Though the monthly gain was in line with expectations, the annual rate came in slightly ahead of the 3.1% forecast.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress last week that the central bank is waiting for more data to indicate that inflation is moving sustainably at 2% before cutting interest rates.

Lower rates typically stimulate economic growth, which fuels crude demand.