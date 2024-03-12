Stocks making the biggest moves before the bell: Oracle, Kohl's, Coinbase, Southwest and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Oracle — The information technology stock climbed 13.3% on the back of strong per-share earnings. Oracle posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.41, topping the $1.38 consensus estimate of analysts polled by LSEG. On Holding — Shares plunged more than 14% after the shoemaker posted quarterly results that disappointed investors. In its fourth quarter, On Holding reported a loss of CHF0.05), below the expectation CHF0.10 earnings per share, according to the StreetAccount consensus estimate. Revenue of CHF447.1 million missed the CHF450.9 million consensus estimate. Kohl's — Shares added 2.2% after the retailer reporting an earnings and revenue beat for the fourth quarter. Earnings per share came in at $1.67, besting the $1.28 consensus estimate, per LSEG. Revenue was $5.71 billion, versus the $5.7 billion expected. The company also announced it would add Babies R Us to around 200 stores this fall. Asana — The work management platform slipped 2.3% after offering weak full-year revenue guidance. Asana said to expect between $716 million and $722 million, missing the forecast of $725 million from analysts surveyed by LSEG. That pulled attention away from a better-than-anticipated earnings report for the fourth quarter. Coinbase — Shares added 2.1% after Raymond James said it was less pessimistic on the crypto trading platform. The firm upgraded the stock to market perform from underperform, citing the impact from exchange-traded funds on inflows. Southwest Airlines — The airline stock slid 7% after Southwest Airlines said it was " reevaluating all prior full year 2024 guidance, including the expectation for capital spending " due to aircraft delivery delays from Boeing. The airline expects its unit revenue will be flat to up no more than 2% compared to a year earlier, lower than its January estimate calling for rise of as much as 4.5%. Southwest also stated that first-quarter leisure bookings were weaker than expected. Bitdeer Technologies — The crypto stock popped 4.6% following B. Riley's initiation at a buy rating. The firm said Bitdeer is well-positioned due to its diverse business model and access to low-cost power. Ventyx — The biopharmaceutical stock rose 7.1% as Wall Street found reasons to like its latest clinical update. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to overweight, while raising its price target for shares to $16. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer upgraded its rating to outperform and upped its target price to $12 per share. Microstrategy — The bitcoin developer jumped 6.2% on the back of bullish commentary from Wall Street analysts. Canaccord Genuity, which has a buy rating, said the stock is not "resting on its laurels" as bitcoin rallies to all-time highs and yanked up its price target to $1,810. TD Cowen also raised its price target to $1,560 while keeping its outperform rating, noting its quick increase to incremental bitcoin holdings. — CNBC's Sarah Min, Lisa Kailai Han and Michelle Fox contributed reporting