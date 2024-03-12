Ukraine war live updates: Russia says it thwarted armed incursion by Ukrainian forces, 'sabotage' groups into its border regions

Russia's defense ministry claimed it had "thwarted" an armed incursion by Ukrainian armed forces and "sabotage and reconnaissance groups" into its western border regions of Kursk and Belgorod Tuesday.

Earlier, anti-Kremlin armed groups purportedly made up of Russians opposed to the Ukraine war said they had launched an incursion across Russia's border on Tuesday.

Ukraine has not commented on the Russian defense ministry's latest claim although a military spokesman said earlier that rebel groups were conducting the operation on Russian territory independently of Ukraine.

It's uncertain whether Ukrainian armed forces have conducted a separate operation in tandem with anti-Kremlin armed groups.

The Freedom of Russia Legion and the Siberian Battalion announced earlier on their Telegram pages that they had launched attacks into Russia from Ukraine. They said they intended to "take our land away from the [Putin] regime, centimeter by centimeter" and called on Russians to boycott the forthcoming presidential election.

A third Russian rebel group, the Russian Volunteer Corps, appeared to confirm its participation on its Telegram account.