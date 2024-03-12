Women CEOs in this island-nation enjoy twice the pay of their male counterparts, lead globally on board representation

In 2023, New Zealand had the strongest board representation with more than 40% of female CEOs, according to MSCI.

New Zealand is showing the way for women participation in executive roles as well as compensation at a time when the rest of the world suffers from dismal female representation in leadership positions.

Women CEOs in New Zealand earned an average salary of $5.9 million, more than twice their male counterparts with an average pay of $2.6 million.

This is in sharp contrast to just 6.5% CEO positions held by women — a slight rise from 5.8% in 2022 — the MSCI ACWI index of 2,868 large- and mid-cap companies from developed as well emerging markets showed. Women held 19% of CFO roles.