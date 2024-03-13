If you use any of these 4 phrases you have higher emotional intelligence than most

In February 2024, the question "What is emotional intelligence?" was Googled three times more than it was a decade ago, according to data from Google Trends.

The uptick in interest makes sense: in recent years everyone from CEOs to therapists have touted the benefits of having high emotional intelligence or EQ.

Emotional intelligence is the ability to manage your own feelings and the feelings of those around you. Those who have higher EQ tend to be better at building relationships both in and outside of the workplace, and excel at diffusing conflict.

EQ isn't as easy to quantify as other types of skills because empathy and self-awareness are hard to measure.

One way to figure out whether or not you have high emotional intelligence is to think about the last few conversations you've had.

"Anything you say that demonstrates empathy and listening, I believe, signals higher emotional intelligence," says Matt Abrahams, a Stanford University lecturer and communication expert.

Here are two things those with higher emotional intelligence do, according to Abrahams.