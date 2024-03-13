CCTV Script 13/03/24

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on March 13, 2024.

The Boeing crisis has now spread to its customers, affecting airlines that have ordered its aircraft. At a JPMorgan investor event on Tuesday, several airlines highlighted how the crisis is impacting their operations. The main issue stems from Boeing's production slowdown, leading to airlines potentially not receiving the planned number of aircraft this year. This has disrupted the airlines' operational and growth plans.

Southwest Airlines, which exclusively uses Boeing 737 aircraft, announced on Tuesday that it expects to receive fewer Boeing 737 Max planes this year than anticipated. Originally slated to receive 79 aircraft, the airline now anticipates only 46, prompting Southwest to adjust its capacity forecast for the year. Additionally, the airline stated it is reassessing its financial guidance for the year and will reduce hiring, including cutting 50% of pilot and 60% of flight attendant recruitment.

United Airlines has informed Boeing to halt manufacturing the 737 Max 10 aircraft due to uncertainties over when it can be certified. United had previously paused its spring pilot recruitment due to delays in Boeing's deliveries.

Alaska Airlines mentioned that due to increased scrutiny from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Justice, there is uncertainty surrounding aircraft deliveries. As a result, the airline's capacity forecast for the year remains in flux.

Analysts point out that airlines are in dire need of more aircraft for two main reasons: the upcoming summer season is crucial for travel demand, making the number of aircraft key to revenue growth; and newer planes are typically more fuel-efficient, which could lower costs by replacing older models.

Peter Mcnally

Global head of analysts at Third Bridge

"So you have a double benefit when you do get those planes. But the problem we've been talking about this for quarters is getting those planes from Boeing."

Boeing is currently focused on resolving safety issues rather than delivery numbers, and its CEO has not provided financial targets for the year. Boeing's stock price fell over 4% overnight.

Since the beginning of the year, Boeing's stock has plunged more than 25%. The crisis has cascaded down to several U.S. airlines, with their stock prices closing lower overnight.

Notably, in February, Boeing's aircraft deliveries lagged behind its competitor, Airbus. Boeing delivered 27 aircraft, while Airbus delivered 49. Airbus has extended its delivery lead over Boeing, delivering 79 aircraft in the first two months of the year compared to Boeing's 54.

Since its IPO in 2000, Airbus was always smaller in scale compared to Boeing. However, as negative news about Boeing emerged, the gap has been narrowing, and Airbus has begun to outpace Boeing. As of Tuesday's close, Airbus's market value exceeded Boeing's by approximately $24 billion.

Analysts suggest that Airbus might seize this crisis to capture more market share from Boeing. United Airlines' CEO is seeking to reach an agreement with Airbus for its A321 aircraft. United's former CEO, in an interview with CNBC, emphasized that Boeing still has a lot of work to do to regain public trust.

Oscar Munoz

Former CEO of United Airlines

"Things like safety and things like quality are very, very much a culture thing. And there's a lot of work to be done there. Boeing really has to make a concerted effort to begin to regain the trust of the flying public and its customers."



