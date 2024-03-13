European markets head for mixed open as investors digest U.S. inflation report

European markets are heading for a mixed open Wednesday as investors digested the latest U.S. inflation report.

Regional markets extended gains on Tuesday after U.S. inflation figures for February showed a rise of 0.4% for the month and an increase of 3.2% from a year ago. That was in line with economists' monthly forecast but higher than the 3.1% they expected for the annual figure, according to the Dow Jones consensus.

U.S. stocks rallied after the data, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each gaining more than 1%. U.S. stock futures were calm on Tuesday evening after the gains on Wall Street. Asia-Pacific markets were mixed overnight.

Earnings are due from Inditex, Adidas and VW in Europe on Thursday, and data releases include euro zone industrial production figures for January.