Singapore bumps up 2024 GDP forecast on manufacturing growth; lowers headline inflation outlook

Lim Hui Jie
Key Points
  • Singapore's economy is expected to grow at 2.4% in 2024, while its headline inflation is forecast to come in at 3.1%.
  • This is higher compared with the 2.3% growth forecast in the December survey. The current inflation forecast is also lower than the previous survey's forecast of 3.4%.
  • Singapore's first-quarter GDP is expected to receive a boost from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, according to a Bloomberg report.