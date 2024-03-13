Singapore bumps up 2024 GDP forecast on manufacturing growth; lowers headline inflation outlook
- Singapore's economy is expected to grow at 2.4% in 2024, while its headline inflation is forecast to come in at 3.1%.
- This is higher compared with the 2.3% growth forecast in the December survey. The current inflation forecast is also lower than the previous survey's forecast of 3.4%.
- Singapore's first-quarter GDP is expected to receive a boost from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, according to a Bloomberg report.