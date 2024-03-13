Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Robinhood, SentinelOne, Under Armour and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell . UiPath — Shares popped 8% after the software company reported fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' expectations. UiPath posted adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share on $405 million in revenue, higher than the 16 cents per share on $384 million in revenue analysts polled by LSEG, formerly Refinitiv, had anticipated. SentinelOne — The cybersecurity name slipped 10% after posting guidance for the first quarter and full year that came in line with analysts' estimates, per LSEG. SentinelOne reported an adjusted loss of 2 cents per share on revenue of $174 million in the fourth quarter, while analysts anticipated a loss of 4 cents per share and revenue of 170 million. Under Armour — The stock added less than 1% after the sportswear company announced that CEO Stephanie Linnartz would be stepping down just over a year after taking on the role. Former CEO Kevin Plank will return to the position, with famed economist and businessman Mohamed El-Erian slated to be the next chair of the company's board. Robinhood — The trading platform's stock added about 8% after the company reported its selected monthly operating data for February 2024. Assets under custody at the end of last month hit $118.7 billion, reflecting a 16% jump from January. Trading volumes and total cash sweep balances were also higher. Fisker — Shares of the electric vehicle startup, which were already trading for less than $1, sunk as low as 17 cents per share in extended trading after The Wall Street Journal reported Fisker has hired restructuring advisors to prepare for a potential bankruptcy filing. In late February, Fisker admitted it had doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern as it was struggling to raise additional funds. The company posted a wider-than-expected loss in 2023 and missed its production targets by a considerable margin. Lennar — The homebuilder lost 1.5% in after-hours trading. Lennar posted fiscal first-quarter revenue that missed analysts' expectations, coming in at $7.31 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG anticipated $7.39 billion. — CNBC's Christina Cheddar-Berk and Darla Mercado contributed reporting.