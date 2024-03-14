Suffer from migraines? 6 natural remedies and supplements that could help, from a specialist

More than 10% of people worldwide, especially between the ages of 20 and 50, experience migraine, according to The Journal of the American Medical Association. Migraine, and other headache disorders, are one of the leading causes of disability for women aged 15 to 49 years old in the U.S.

A migraine is "typically a throbbing light pain. A lot of people think it's only on one side [but] it can be both sides. It's usually in the front of the head [and] it could be in the back of the head," says Dr. Fred Cohen, a headache specialist and assistant professor of medicine and neurology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Symptoms of migraine are worse than a typical headache, and moderate to severe headaches are only one of the symptoms of migraine, Cohen tells CNBC Make It.

Additional symptoms of migraine can be:

Nausea

Vomiting

Photophobia, a sensitivity to light

Phonophobia, a sensitivity to sound

There isn't a singular cause of migraine, Cohen says. For some people, migraine is genetic and runs in their family; for others, lifestyle choices like diet, stress and even weather changes can trigger migraine symptoms.

Thankfully, debilitating symptoms of migraine can be relieved with some natural remedies. Here are a few that Cohen recommends.