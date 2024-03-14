The 16 highest-paying college majors, 5 years after graduation

If you're looking for a college degree with maximum earning potential, you'll want to be an engineer.

Engineering degrees took nine of the top 16 rankings for college majors with the highest income five years after graduation, according to a recent New York Federal Reserve study of full-time workers.

Computer engineering majors ranked first with an annual median salary of $80,000, followed by chemical engineering and computer science — the only two other majors that pay more than $75,000 annually.

The trend is expected to continue going forward too. STEM jobs — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — are expected to grow twice as fast as non-STEM jobs through 2031.

Here are the 16 highest-paying college majors: