Jim Cramer's take on Under Armour, Dollar General, Robinhood, Caterpillar, Williams-Sonoma

Jim Cramer's daily rapid fire looks at stocks in the news outside the CNBC Investing Club portfolio. Under Armour : Founder Kevin Plank will be returning as CEO. "I think he's humbled," Jim Cramer said Thursday. The stock was down 13% on the news. Cramer added he thinks Plank "picked someone who was ill-advised" as his successor when gave up the chief executive role in 2019. Cramer pointed to a strong quarter from Dick's Sporting Goods , saying Plank is probably wondering how Under Armour is "missing all this." Dollar General : The bargain retailer put up a good quarter. "But that's only in relation to Dollar Tree," Cramer said, referring to rival Dollar Tree 's disastrous quarter and store closings announcement a day earlier. Dollar General shares were down roughly 5%. Cramer said he likes TJX Companies in retail. TJX is a holding in the CNBC Investing Club portfolio. If the overall stock market was not overbought, Cramer said he could see buying TJX at current levels. Robinhood : The financial services platform reported that stock trading activity was way up in February — an increase of 41% from a year ago. Robinhood shares were up 6%. But Cramer said the recent gains in Robinhood are on "momentum," not fundamentals. Caterpillar : Truist initiated the heavy equipment maker with a buy rating, saying it will benefit from infrastructure spending and