Trader Joe's viral $3 mini tote bags will soon be back in stock—here's what to know

Fans of Trader Joe's won't need to resort to an eBay auction to get their hands on the chain's new mini tote bags.

The $2.99 canvas bags quickly became a viral sensation when they were released earlier this month, with shoppers snatching them off shelves as soon as they were made available.

The totes — which are just a slightly smaller version of Trader Joe's classic canvas bag — have been so popular that some Trader Joe's locations even put limits on how many bags customers could purchase.

But in the latest episode of the "Insider Trader Joe's" podcast, host Matt Sloan said that more inventory will be on the way by late summer. Sloan said that the chain had originally anticipated to have enough inventory to last "several weeks."

"We had actually hundreds of thousands of bags come in and go out within a week," he said. "We had no inkling that they would be this exciting, this quickly, for so many customers."

Indeed, demand has been so high that opportunistic resellers have listed the bags on eBay for hundreds of dollars. A quick scan of the auction website shows dozens of live auctions for the bags, including one listing of eight $2.99 bags that has seen its bidding climb to over $600.

The popular bags come in four colors: green, red, yellow and blue.

"We're working in having them come back in the same colors," Sloan said. "Probably by late August, early September."

